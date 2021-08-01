Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LEMONSEED MEDIA

LEMONSEED MEDIA vector illustrator design branding business logo corporate identity company logo negative space logo minimalistic logo animation logo photography logo lemon logo media logo icon design logodesign logo logo design
Our business is called LemonSeed Media and it is a company founded by two sisters who share an equal passion for the world of arts and aesthetics. We create visual content such as photography, videography, animations, etc.

