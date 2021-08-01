Muhammad Rayhan Alifinzi

COWSEER UI Design | Mobile Application UI

COWSEER UI Design | Mobile Application UI
Hello everyone! I would like to share a UI redesign based on my first ever UI design that I made back in 2019. This UI design is for a water intake monitoring application intended to be used by ranchers on cows and cattles. Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
