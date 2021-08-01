Cristina D. Lester

Spikes

Spikes lisa bardot artists pastels digital painting digital art bardot brush pastels procreate cactus
I followed a tutorial by Lisa Bardot where she was teaching how to turn a real picture into a beautiful painting using her amazing Artist's Pastels brush set.
This cactus is one of my best pieces.

