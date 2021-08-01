Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plastic Free July 31 - Herbs

Plastic Free July 31 - Herbs kitchengarden herbs noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 31 - Growing herbs at home
Herbs come in plastic if you buy them at supermarkets! To add to my little green friends, I've been wanting to start my little herb garden in my tiny balcony (with a tiny compost bin would be best).

