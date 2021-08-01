Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina D. Lester

Bananasana

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester
  • Save
Bananasana banana alcohol markers watercolor bardot brush digital art digital painting procreate
Download color palette

A yoga pose.
Digital gouache and watercolor brushes in Procreate.

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester

More by Cristina D. Lester

View profile
    • Like