Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dhruw CK

Character design - line style.

Dhruw CK
Dhruw CK
  • Save
Character design - line style. outline guy man avatar line style line vector simple illustration character design
Download color palette

Trying out character design in this new line style.
Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Dhruw CK
Dhruw CK

More by Dhruw CK

View profile
    • Like