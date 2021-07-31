Cristina D. Lester

The Gotch

The Gotch makingarteveryday bardot brush digital art digital painting procreate rainbow toys 90s tamagotchi
Historical toy from the 90's I was particularly attached to. This is one of my best pieces, it came out pretty damn realistic! I had this exact one.
This is a digital painting made with Procreate on iPad Pro. Mixed media.

