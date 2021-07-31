SAM151515

Knot

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Knot black white clean blue logo design graphic design minimal brand knot typography hand lettering vector flat design branding logodesign logo challenge dailylogo dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Day 15 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Hand Lettering Logo.
Brand: Knot.

SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like