Portrait Sketcher Photoshop Action

This Portrait Sketcher Photoshop Action are perfect for photographers and designers.

It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images

to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 10 different

color option. When you open unviewed eye.

This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CC2020 English Version.

Software supported version:CS4,CS5,CS5.5,CS6,CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020 English Version.

Most important instruction:

(1) For good result first you need expand your canvas area. Simply select your background image and take

crop tools than expand three sides. For more details follow PDF Help file.

Then resize your images 3000x2000px dpi 300.

(2) Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).

Then select a brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer

Then click action play button.

(3) When you run this action, you see a stop message

Now Set the foreground color to #000000, choose the Brush Tool (B), pick some of the Brushes that you

have already loaded and brush mostly over the subject face area for erase or add more details. For erase set

foreground color to #000000 and Add more details set foreground color to # ffffff. Feel free to use different brushes.

Then click action play button again. Please follow the stop message instruction properly.

File Includes:

- ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)

- Brushes File

- Pattern File

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Masking Option

- Black & White Color Mode Change Option

- 10 Color Option

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- No photoshop skill needed

- 24 hrs support

Note: Preview images are not included

Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000-3000px,DPI 300

Images credit goes to:

- https://unsplash.com

- https://pixabay.com

- https://www.pexels.com

If you have interest purchasing this product please

visit my creative market profile link.

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch

or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com

Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy

Download Now!

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6355523-Portrait-Sketcher-Photoshop-Action?published