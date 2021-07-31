Sandy Oktavian

Presentation Design - Dark Mode & Gradient

Sandy Oktavian
Sandy Oktavian
  • Save
Presentation Design - Dark Mode & Gradient dark mode gradient design deck presentation
Download color palette

Presentation Design using dark mode and gradient. Happy to hear your feedback. Thanks! Interested in working with me? Shoot your business inquiry to sandyoktav18@gmail.com 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Sandy Oktavian
Sandy Oktavian

More by Sandy Oktavian

View profile
    • Like