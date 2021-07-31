Christmas SVG Crafts Bundle

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/christmas-bundle-98/ref/1023527/
Christmas SVG Craft Bundle Design
The bundle includes 20 high-resolution (300 DPI) PNG, EPS, SVG, DFX files with transparent backgrounds.
✔ DXF can be used with Silhouette Basic Edition.
✔ EPS can be used with: CorelDraw, Inkscape, and Adobe Illustrator
✔ PNG is a photo file with a transparent background (png’s include a black version and a gold foil version)
Separate SVG files for each design
✔ Quality work, 100% vector file
✔ Every Vector Resizable | 300 DPI Resolution In RGB Color Mode
✔ Easy to color change | Easy to resize
Possible Uses Include t-shirts, mugs, signs, cards, and much more…
Invitations
Scrapbooking
Vinyl Decals
Paper Crafting
Decorations
Art Prints
Tea Towels
And so much more!