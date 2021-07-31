Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina D. Lester

Ceci n'est pas une carotte

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester
  • Save
Ceci n'est pas une carotte watercolor gouache procreate digital art digital painting french orange carrot
Download color palette

Trying out some new watercolor brushes in Procreate.

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester

More by Cristina D. Lester

View profile
    • Like