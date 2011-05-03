David L. Wehmeyer

Monstruction

Part of the visuals made for "Monstruction", our latest Iphone/Ipod game at Molecube.ca where you need solve over 70 physics based puzzles and tilt your device to keep your constructions standing while funny monsters test them. Hope you like the cute panda!

Available on the App Store: http://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/monstruction/id422101392?mt=8

Posted on May 3, 2011
