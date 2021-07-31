Cristina D. Lester

Red Sky

Red Sky fire sun sky palms digital art digital painting procreate red sky los angeles
When I drew this the sky was red from the smoke of the wild fires that were happening in California during the summer 2020.
I used Procreate on iPad Pro, watercolor and gouache brushes on watercolor paper.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
