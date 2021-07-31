Laura E.

Kiyo birthday '21

Kiyo birthday '21 korekiyo shinguuji korekiyo shinguji korekiyo danganronpa v3 danganronpa fanart digital painting illustration drawing digital art
Korekiyo Shinguji is one of my favorite characters ever. This is a painting I did of him in light of his birthday :-)

