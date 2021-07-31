Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stoked | Logo Design

Stoked | Logo Design adobe illustrator adobe minimal logo minimal visual identity logo design sea surfing graphic design branding logo
Recent visual identity work for a surfboard manufacturer, Stoked.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/mubeenubaic2b7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emm.studios/

