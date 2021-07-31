Bagas Prayogo

Website for Clothing store- Exploration

Bagas Prayogo
Bagas Prayogo
  • Save
Website for Clothing store- Exploration collection website brand exploration landing page fashion apparel outfit clothing ecommerce shop web store design minimal whitespace ui uiux clean web
Download color palette

Hello Guys👋,
today I show the results of website design exploration for a clothing store. This time I used a different layout than before. Happy to hear your feedback😉.

Thanks!
My Contatc: bagasprayogo76@gmail.com
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/bagazsz_/?hl=id

Bagas Prayogo
Bagas Prayogo

More by Bagas Prayogo

View profile
    • Like