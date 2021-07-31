Christine Craft

Virtual Area High School Art Exhibition

Christine Craft
Christine Craft
  • Save
Virtual Area High School Art Exhibition flyer print art exhibition poster adobe indesign indesign
Download color palette

A two-paged flyer and instructional sheet designed for Olivet College’s first Virtual Area High School Art Exhibition event.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Christine Craft
Christine Craft

More by Christine Craft

View profile
    • Like