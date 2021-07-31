Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aravinda Prabath

Trello Skin V2

Aravinda Prabath
Aravinda Prabath
  • Save
Trello Skin V2 srilanka sri lanka lka product design components design system figma design figma design colombo typography flat app ux ui
Download color palette

'Monday' is amazing but still not ready to let 'Trello' go so I came up with my own version of it. I know Monday is looking out for potential design threats 😛.
Designed mainly for desktop screens | 100% component-driven design | Scalable #Figma design system with design tokens, variants, and components.
Figma source file will be publicly available soon

Complete presentation - https://aravinda.myportfolio.com/trello-v2-skin
More @ - https://www.facebook.com/aracandesign/

Aravinda Prabath
Aravinda Prabath

More by Aravinda Prabath

View profile
    • Like