Trello V2 Skin

Trello V2 Skin srilanka colombo sri lanka lka components design system figma design figma design typography flat app ux ui
'Monday' is amazing but still not ready to let 'Trello' go so I came up with my own version of it. I know Monday is looking out for potential design threats 😛.
Designed mainly for desktop screens | 100% component-driven design | Scalable #Figma design system with design tokens, variants, and components.
Figma source file will be publicly available soon.

Complete presentation - https://aravinda.myportfolio.com/trello-v2-skin
More @ - https://www.facebook.com/aracandesign/

