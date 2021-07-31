'Monday' is amazing but still not ready to let 'Trello' go so I came up with my own version of it. I know Monday is looking out for potential design threats 😛.

Designed mainly for desktop screens | 100% component-driven design | Scalable #Figma design system with design tokens, variants, and components.

Figma source file will be publicly available soon.

Complete presentation - https://aravinda.myportfolio.com/trello-v2-skin

