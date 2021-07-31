Jorden. - Buy & Sell Sneakers

Good for Sale
Jorden. is an Buy & Sell Sneakers App UI Kit consisting of 88+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. Jorden. The main functions included are:
➕Buy & Sell Sneaker
➕Offer Prices with Sellers & Buyers
➕News About Sneakers
➕Sneaker Lookbooks
➕AR View Sneakers

The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants.

