Jorden. - Buy & Sell Sneakers

Jorden. is an Buy & Sell Sneakers App UI Kit consisting of 88+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma. Jorden. The main functions included are:

➕Buy & Sell Sneaker

➕Offer Prices with Sellers & Buyers

➕News About Sneakers

➕Sneaker Lookbooks

➕AR View Sneakers

The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants.