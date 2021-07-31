Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hafiz Rizky

simple - website

Hafiz Rizky
Hafiz Rizky
  • Save
simple - website minimal web black eksterior interior minimalist landing page web minimal landingpage homepage design ui
Download color palette

Hello there, Dribbble!
Today I'm going to show you my work.
If you like my work, it will inspire me to make more ideas.

Hafiz Rizky
Hafiz Rizky

More by Hafiz Rizky

View profile
    • Like