Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina D. Lester

Gimme that!

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester
  • Save
Gimme that! kitchen mitt kitchen tools platter digital painting digital art alcohol markers procreate cookies cookie monster
Download color palette

During a 30 day drawing challenge I had to create a character out of an unanimated object. I love cookies and the Cookie Monster has always been source of inspiration. I combined the idea of the Cookie Monster with an oven mitt who eats cookies!
I made this in Procreate on iPad Pro using Bardot Brush's markers.

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester

More by Cristina D. Lester

View profile
    • Like