Gimme that!

During a 30 day drawing challenge I had to create a character out of an unanimated object. I love cookies and the Cookie Monster has always been source of inspiration. I combined the idea of the Cookie Monster with an oven mitt who eats cookies!
I made this in Procreate on iPad Pro using Bardot Brush's markers.