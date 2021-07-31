Song Exploder Poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Final Illustration poster for Song Exploder a music podcast/Netflix series
.
Song Exploder is a podcast and Netflix series where musicians take apart some of their songs, piece by piece, to tell the story of how they were made. Hosted by @hrishihirway
.
99designs partnered with Vistaprint and the Song exploder teams on a series of limited edition tour posters that were then raffled off to their fans.
.
I’m so thankful to @hrishihirway and @99designs for choosing and giving me the opportunity to collaborate on this project.
.
Also thanks to my Art Director Robyn, who has helped with this creative process.
.
You can read my full story for this project on the 99designs blog here :
https://99designs.com/blog/community/song-exploder-x-99designs-posters/