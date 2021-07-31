Song Exploder Poster

Final Illustration poster for Song Exploder a music podcast/Netflix series

Song Exploder is a podcast and Netflix series where musicians take apart some of their songs, piece by piece, to tell the story of how they were made. Hosted by @hrishihirway

99designs partnered with Vistaprint and the Song exploder teams on a series of limited edition tour posters that were then raffled off to their fans.

I’m so thankful to @hrishihirway and @99designs for choosing and giving me the opportunity to collaborate on this project.

Also thanks to my Art Director Robyn, who has helped with this creative process.

You can read my full story for this project on the 99designs blog here :

https://99designs.com/blog/community/song-exploder-x-99designs-posters/