Wear the Mask

face mask digital painting pandemic covid procreate
During the COVID quarantine I was trying to come up with some funny artwork to make the pandemic less sad.
It's a digital painting made with Procreate on iPad Pro, I used the Alcohol Markers by Bardot Brush, my favorite!

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
