Cristina D. Lester

PunkSux

Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester
  • Save
PunkSux alcohol markers bardot brush procreate punk character succulent
Download color palette

I was practicing with creating a character out of unanimated objects.
Procreate digital painting, Bardot Brush's Alcohol Markers

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Cristina D. Lester
Cristina D. Lester

More by Cristina D. Lester

View profile
    • Like