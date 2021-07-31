noodles

Shapes and a Saxophone

noodles
noodles
  • Save
Shapes and a Saxophone soul blue 2d shapes colors city sax saxophone graphicdesign motion design illustration after effects gif animation
Download color palette

@Noodles | Pedro Mendes Nunes

Social Media
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noodles.ai
Website: https://pedromnunes.carrd.co

noodles
noodles

More by noodles

View profile
    • Like