Chore App - Wireframe

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a collaboration with a developer friend who had an idea for a family chore app. I've worked on his initial sketches to flesh out this wireframe of the parent's interface, which gives access to chore summaries for each child, a weekly calendar, a Chore section divided by type of chore and the ability to add, and a store manager where children can exchange points earned from chores for prizes added by the parent.
This is a work in progress, so more wireframes and prototypes will be on the way. In the meantime, any feedback is appreciated! Thanks for looking!