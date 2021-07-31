Chore App - Wireframe

This is a collaboration with a developer friend who had an idea for a family chore app. I've worked on his initial sketches to flesh out this wireframe of the parent's interface, which gives access to chore summaries for each child, a weekly calendar, a Chore section divided by type of chore and the ability to add, and a store manager where children can exchange points earned from chores for prizes added by the parent.

This is a work in progress, so more wireframes and prototypes will be on the way. In the meantime, any feedback is appreciated! Thanks for looking!