Boladale (Cypher) Micheal

Onboarding Screens UI- Social media app concept

Boladale (Cypher) Micheal
Boladale (Cypher) Micheal
  • Save
Onboarding Screens UI- Social media app concept figma adobe xd logo poster typography poster design illustrator design illustration branding vector ui
Download color palette

Onboarding Screens UI- Social media app concept featuring fun engaging illustrations.
Simple color scheme, simple typography.
Illustrations from Growww Kit
Made in Adobe XD
Like this project? Leave a like!

Boladale (Cypher) Micheal
Boladale (Cypher) Micheal

More by Boladale (Cypher) Micheal

View profile
    • Like