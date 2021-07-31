🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I designed this news app using Figma as a way to practice something basic that I was pretty familiar with, but with a little bit of my own spin. I thought to have a personalized Favorites bar that could expand to show more options. The Breaking News section went through a lot of iterations in order to group the related content in a clear and organized way. I also used a lot of feedback from friends and family, including a professional app developer I know to get layout, color scheme, and overall look and feel down. I would appreciate any and all feedback you all could give me, I'm trying to learn as much as I can by doing!