I designed this news app using Figma as a way to practice something basic that I was pretty familiar with, but with a little bit of my own spin. I thought to have a personalized Favorites bar that could expand to show more options. The Breaking News section went through a lot of iterations in order to group the related content in a clear and organized way. I also used a lot of feedback from friends and family, including a professional app developer I know to get layout, color scheme, and overall look and feel down. I would appreciate any and all feedback you all could give me, I'm trying to learn as much as I can by doing!