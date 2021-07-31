Wandile Mamba

Wandile Mamba
An exploration of a digital-first solution at the intersection of the about 1.7b unbanked worldwide and the two thirds of which have access to a mobile phone and the internet which they can use to access banking services.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
