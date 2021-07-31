Christopher Denais

Live File Transfer

Christopher Denais
Christopher Denais
  • Save
Live File Transfer transfer file live download upload filter sort search ux design user experience design minimal design web modern user sketch ux flat ui
Download color palette

User Interface for an encrypted live file transferring web app I'm designing for a friend.
Portfolio - www.chrisdenais.com

Christopher Denais
Christopher Denais

More by Christopher Denais

View profile
    • Like