Adidas branding logo design clean web design ux design ux ui design ui
Wanted to freshen up this website. Its surprisingly outdated as of July 31st 2021. I wanted to use a clean minimal product page to show off a new design language for Adidas which includes a format similar to apple but with more color in relation to the product showcased.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
