Dorian Avila

Pegaso | Logo Design

Pegaso | Logo Design logo concept crosshatch etching pegasus branding adobe illustrator logo logo design vintage logo illustration logo designer illustrat graphic design
Brand exploration. What do you guys think? 🐎 + 🦅

Check my Process Video

Tablet......................Wacom Cintiq 22”
Computer................MacBook Pro
QuickTime...............Recording
Premiere Pro…………Video Edit
Adobe Illustrator……Vector

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

    • Like