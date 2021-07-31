Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nada Sherif

Kids Kindergarten

Nada Sherif
Nada Sherif
  • Save
Kids Kindergarten lighting texturing design blender3d blender 3d
Download color palette

Hello, here is my last work on Blender 2.8.

Feedback is Welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Nada Sherif
Nada Sherif

More by Nada Sherif

View profile
    • Like