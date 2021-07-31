Marco Pregonero

Veterinary Management System - Capstone Poster

Marco Pregonero
Marco Pregonero
  • Save
Veterinary Management System - Capstone Poster capstone poster graphic design banner design poster design mockup
Download color palette

This is a Capstone Poster I made for my friends, I tried to incorporate their Capstone Title into the poster design. =)

Link for Mockup Template: http://dribbblegraphics.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Marco Pregonero
Marco Pregonero

More by Marco Pregonero

View profile
    • Like