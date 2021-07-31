Nada Sherif

Old Lantern

Old Lantern texturing painter substance lighting blender3d blender 3d
Modeling done with Maya (Based on a YouTube tutorial), Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r-c57n0dVE
Texturing made with Substance Painter.
Lighting and rendering done by Blender 2.8.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
