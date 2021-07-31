Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kibriya Sabbir

Cryptocurrency Logo Design - CD logo design - Crypto logo

Kibriya Sabbir
Kibriya Sabbir
Cryptocurrency Logo Design - CD logo design - Crypto logo simple logo minimalist logo modern logo design logo design coin logo d logo cd logo c logo app icon app logo website logo illustration design minimalism minimalist brand identity branding bitcoin logo cryptocurrency logo crypto logo
𝗛𝗶 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀! 👋

Here my new logo design project for Cryptocurrency website. The complete design project using the letter C and D.

𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 :

📩Email Us : infokibriyasabir@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Kibriya__
Whats App: +88016 44276478

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗲:

Behance Twitter

Kibriya Sabbir
Kibriya Sabbir

    • Like