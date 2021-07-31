Cryptocurrency Logo Design - CD logo design - Crypto logo

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
𝗛𝗶 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀! 👋
Here my new logo design project for Cryptocurrency website. The complete design project using the letter C and D.
𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 :
📩Email Us : infokibriyasabir@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Kibriya__
Whats App: +88016 44276478
𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗲:
Behance Twitter