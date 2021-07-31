Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #073 - VR

Daily UI #073 - VR harleydavidson dailyui073 design uxdesign ui uidesign dailyuichallenge challenge vr virtualreality 073 dailyui
Daily UI #073
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #073 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Fonts: Six Caps & Hiragino Sans
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

