Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media

Hollabak Star Logo

Leigh Nunn
UpStart Media
Leigh Nunn for UpStart Media
Hire Us
  • Save
Hollabak Star Logo review app icon hairstyle hair chat star logo branding design
Download color palette

One of the Hollabak's key features will include the ability for a client to "hollabak" at the stylist ie leave a unique, feature-rich, public review.

As such, we wanted the center of the brand identity to reflect this key "hollabak" feature.

In the end we landed on the star in a vibrant color, which carries lots of positive connotations, married with an allusion to a chat bubble.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
UpStart Media
UpStart Media
Design that grows your bottom line.

More by UpStart Media

View profile
    • Like