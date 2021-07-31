Bernard Cloete

Olympic Skateboarding – Page exploration

Bernard Cloete
Bernard Cloete
  • Save
Download color palette

Konichiwa all :)

Some colleagues and I get together and do a design challenge and this one of my designs. With the Olympics inspiring all of us, I decided to do a landing page for the skateboarding ranks page.

Have a great week :)

Press “L” to appreciate it

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners

Bernard Cloete
Bernard Cloete
Oh hi 👋 , Thank you for visiting my page.

More by Bernard Cloete

View profile
    • Like