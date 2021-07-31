Erick Nadamás

I love Japan!!

Erick Nadamás
Erick Nadamás
  • Save
I love Japan!!
Download color palette

Two years ago i went to Japan. That adventure gives me the necessary to build this animation.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Erick Nadamás
Erick Nadamás

More by Erick Nadamás

View profile
    • Like