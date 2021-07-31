Mfonobong Umondia

Password Reset Mobile Design - Wireframe

Hello Dribbblers 🔥

It's the beginning of the PocketMoney passion project 🥳

I am so eager to share with you what I have created for this project.

Category: Fintech
Role: Independent Designer
In many homes, parents form a habit of giving their kids pocket monies to help take care of their basic needs. This app will make that process very easy by creating an online space (Website and Mobile app) for parents, guardians, etc.

PocketMoney makes it easy for parents, guardians, etc. to send money to the people they are responsible for - kids. You can schedule, budget, manage and keep a record of your outgoing funds

