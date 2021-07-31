Logosmyk

Moo-Moo

Logosmyk
Logosmyk
  • Save
Moo-Moo restaurant barbecue vector illustration logotype logosmyk logodesign design logofolio branding logo
Download color palette

16 day. Moo-Moo. Barbecue restaurant. Logochallenge by 30daysoflogos.
Every day the organizers published a new theme for the logo. And they gave us 24 hours to develop it.

Logosmyk
Logosmyk

More by Logosmyk

View profile
    • Like