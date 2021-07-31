Lazzo - Website Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Website Design: https://lazzo.io/
As web designers we made websites that we are proud of, and this is by far the most challenging custom site ever made by us. Go to check it out 👏🏻
Developed mostly in HTML, CSS and JS and bootstrap. UX design and sitemap designed in Miro.
Tools used:
- VS Code
- Github
- Github Actions (CI/CD)
- Gitkraken GUI
- NodeJS Mailer
- Google Firebase
- Google Analytics
- Miro
- Calendly
- Zapier