Lazzo - Website Design website design agencies web design agency web agency ux ui website website design web design
Website Design: https://lazzo.io/

As web designers we made websites that we are proud of, and this is by far the most challenging custom site ever made by us. Go to check it out 👏🏻
Developed mostly in HTML, CSS and JS and bootstrap. UX design and sitemap designed in Miro.

Tools used:
- VS Code
- Github
- Github Actions (CI/CD)
- Gitkraken GUI
- NodeJS Mailer
- Google Firebase
- Google Analytics
- Miro
- Calendly
- Zapier

