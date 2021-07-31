Lazzo - Website Design

Website Design: https://lazzo.io/

As web designers we made websites that we are proud of, and this is by far the most challenging custom site ever made by us. Go to check it out 👏🏻

Developed mostly in HTML, CSS and JS and bootstrap. UX design and sitemap designed in Miro.

Tools used:

- VS Code

- Github

- Github Actions (CI/CD)

- Gitkraken GUI

- NodeJS Mailer

- Google Firebase

- Google Analytics

- Miro

- Calendly

- Zapier