Exploring Diversity

Exploring Diversity program tv discuss explore logo equality diversity colors speech
In this concept, I have tried to incorporate the speech bubble with the colored tapes, referring to a TV program discussing diversity and equality issues.
The colored tapes refer to diversity and speech bubble refer to the discussion and exploration of different issues.

If you want your concept to be nailed 😉 don't hesitate to contact me: Bouzarabdelouahd@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Design with Ideas
