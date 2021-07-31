Exploring Diversity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
In this concept, I have tried to incorporate the speech bubble with the colored tapes, referring to a TV program discussing diversity and equality issues.
The colored tapes refer to diversity and speech bubble refer to the discussion and exploration of different issues.
If you want your concept to be nailed 😉 don't hesitate to contact me: Bouzarabdelouahd@gmail.com