Always sunny in Isometrica

design motion graphics animation 3d
Made this tiny little animation a while ago. The idea for how the bridge looks came from a tutorial I was watching and for the rest I just went with what I felt like making. Hope y'all like it ✌🏼
Would have loved to loop it in some way but I don't want to render it all over again :P

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
