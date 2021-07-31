Nastya Dvoyashova

Leadwork — mobile app

Nastya Dvoyashova
Nastya Dvoyashova
  • Save
Leadwork — mobile app student graphic design icon ui ux design app
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbble!
I want to present my mobile application for job search to students.
Hope you like it!

Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Nastya Dvoyashova
Nastya Dvoyashova

More by Nastya Dvoyashova

View profile
    • Like