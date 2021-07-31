Jacob Olenick

Gen Z Reminder App - User Interface Design

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
  • Save
Gen Z Reminder App - User Interface Design tech la designer designer design mobile ui product designer product design ui ux ux designer ux design ui designer ui design uiux designer uiux design uiux
Download color palette

A Reminder app designed for Gen Z and Milennial demographics.

Think TikTok and reminders mixed into one.

Like this?
Follow me on my socials:
https://www.twitter.com/jacobolenkc
https://www.instagram.com/coffeeprogrammer
https://www.figma.com/@jacobolenick

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
is a User Interface Designer @ AXS in Los Angeles 👾

More by Jacob Olenick

View profile
    • Like