Final Logo - RVN

Final Logo - RVN graphic design logo design brand design branding logo design brand identity
RVN, a creative media agency designing experiences for Corporate firms, need an identity that helps them fit into the corporate space, while differentiating them from other agencies. The entire process birthed a beautiful identity system, starting from this simple wordmark.

